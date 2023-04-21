AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Extends Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings

AMARAVATI: On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan ending with the sighting of the moon, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Muslims, on Friday evening.

The Chief Minister said that good teachings are spread during the festival of Ramzan, and it is a symbol of harmony, goodwill, human equality, compassion, and charity. He stated that discipline with strict fasting initiations, donations through charity, religious thought with collective prayers, and unity is the message that is given to humanity through this festival, he said.

Ramzan marks the end of the strict fasting performed in this month and also when the Holy Quran was revealed. He wished the prayers of the Muslim brothers to be successful and with the blessings of Allah, only good to be bestowed on the people of Andhra Pradesh, he stated in his message while greeting people on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Sighting of the moon

Eid-Ul-Fitr in India will be celebrated in India on Saturday, April 22 as Saudi Arabia and New Zealand spotted the Eid ka Chand on April 21 and therefore Eid has been celebrated today, in these countries. India Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal confirmed that the crescent moon was not sighted yesterday, and therefore, Eid would be celebrated on April 22 across the country.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Attends State Iftar Programme In Vijayawada