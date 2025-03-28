April 5, Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanthi: Holiday in AP and Telangana?

April 5th marks the birth anniversary of former Union Minister and one of the most prominent Dalit leaders in Indian history, Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram. Often regarded as the most influential Dalit leader after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, his legacy continues to inspire millions across the country. In recognition of his contributions, the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have declared April 5th as a public holiday, allowing people to commemorate his life and work.

Babu Jagjivan Ram, fondly remembered as 'Babuji,' was a towering political figure who played a crucial role in India's freedom struggle and post-independence governance. Born in 1908 in Chandwa, Bihar, he faced caste-based discrimination from a young age, which fueled his determination to fight for the rights of the oppressed. As a member of the Indian National Congress, he held multiple key portfolios in independent India's government, including Labour, Defence, and Agriculture. He was instrumental in implementing policies that aimed to uplift Dalits and marginalized communities. His tenure as Defence Minister during the 1971 India-Pakistan war was particularly notable, as India emerged victorious, leading to the creation of Bangladesh.

By declaring a public holiday on this occasion, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana reaffirm their commitment to honoring his legacy and promoting social justice. Various government offices, schools, and institutions remain closed on this day, while events such as public meetings, cultural programs, and discussions are organized to spread awareness about his contributions. Political leaders and social activists often pay tributes at statues and memorials dedicated to him, reflecting on his efforts to create an equitable society.

Babu Jagjivan Ram’s contributions to social justice, labor rights, and governance continue to serve as a guiding light for future generations. His commitment to an egalitarian society remains relevant today, inspiring individuals and policymakers to work toward a more inclusive and just India.