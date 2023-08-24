APNRTS Gulf Coordinators Pay Courtesy Call On CM YS Jagan

Amaravati : Andhra Pradesh Non- Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) coordinators and YSRCP activists belonging to Gulf countries called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister enquired about the help State migrant workers in the Gulf are receiving from State Government and the steps to be taken for their welfare.

They informed him that the Government has been extending necessary support to the migrant workers.

Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) SB Amzad Basha, AP NRT Society president Venkat S.Medapati, Society's Kuwait coordinators N. Mahesh Reddy, MV Narsa Reddy, Dubai coordinator S.Naser Vali, YSRCP Gulf convenor BH Iliyas, Kuwait convenor M. Bali Reddy , Qatar convenor D. Sasikiran, Dubai convenor S. Akram and Saudi Arabia convenor R. Anthony were present.

