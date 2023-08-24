Amid Rift, Telangana CM KCR Calls On Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Taking a sudden adverse turn, the Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan here on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister expanded his cabinet by inducting MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy. KCR went to Raj Bhavan where the Governor administered the oath of office and secrecy to Reddy. Subsequently, the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues posed for a group photo with the Governor.

With this the strength of Telangana cabinet has gone up to 18 including the chief minister. Reddy’s portfolio is likely to be announced later. The induction of Reddy is being seen as an attempt by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to pacify him as he was expecting a party ticket to contest the coming assembly elections from Tandur constituency.

The Chief Secretary and the officials of the Raj Bhavan welcomed the chief minister. Later, the KCR exchanged pleasantries with Soundararajan and presented her a bouquet. The chief minister reportedly discussed the appointment of MLCs under the Governor's quota which is pending with the Governor. Sources said the talks went on for 20 minutes during which KCR discussed the bills that are pending approval by the Governor.,

