69th National Film Awards 2023: Rise of Telugu Cinema, Allu Arjun Named Best Actor

69th National Film Awards 2023: Tollywood actor Allu Arjun was named best actor for the blockbuster Telugu-language action drama film Pushpa: The Rise as the jury head Ketan Mehta announced the 69th National Film Awards 2023 at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Thursday.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry:The Nambi Effect bagged the Best Feature Film award while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the best actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively.

As expected SS Rajamouli’s historical movie RRR won awards in these categories Best Action Direction, Best Choreography, Wholesome Entertainment and Best Special Effects. Devi Sri Prasad bagged the Best Music Director award for Pushpa movie. Kaala Bhairava was named the Best Male Playback Singer for the song ‘Komuram Bheemudo’ from the film RRR.

The Kashmir Files bagged the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration while Pallavi Joshi (The Kashmir Files) and Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi) were named Best Supporting Actors.

Sardar Udham won Best Hindi Film and Chhelo Show got the Best Gujarati film award.

69th National Film Awards 2023: Check the winners below

Best Actor : Allu Arjun

: Allu Arjun Best Actress : Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon

: Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon Best Feature Film : Rocketry:The Nambi Effect

: Rocketry:The Nambi Effect Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment : RRR

: RRR Best Supporting Actor : Pankaj Tripathi

: Pankaj Tripathi Best Supporting Actress : Pallavi Joshi

: Pallavi Joshi Best Female Playback Singer : Shreya Ghoshal ( Mayava Chayava)

: Shreya Ghoshal ( Mayava Chayava) Best Male Playback Singer : Kaala Bhairava (Komuram Bheemudo)

: Kaala Bhairava (Komuram Bheemudo) Special Jury Award : Shershaah

: Shershaah Best Action Direction Award : RRR

: RRR Best Assamese Film - Anur

- Anur Best Bengali Film - Kalkokkho

- Kalkokkho Best Kannada Film - 777 Charlie

- 777 Charlie Best Gujarati Film - Last Film Show

- Last Film Show Best Hindi Film - Sardar Udham

- Sardar Udham Best Maithili Film - Samanantar

- Samanantar Best Malayalam Film - Home

- Home Best Marathi Film - Ekda Kay Zala

- Ekda Kay Zala Best Mishing Film - Boomba Ride

Earlier, Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting told reporters that this year the jury received a total of 280 feature films in 28 languages and 158 non-feature films in 23 languages for the prestigious National Film Awards. President Droupadi Murmu will present the National Awards at a ceremony in the national capital later this year.

