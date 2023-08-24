Delhi L-G reviews G-20 preparedness, assigns specific tasks to police

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V. K Saxena along with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora chaired a meeting to review the preparedness of the Delhi Police in light of the forthcoming G-20 Summit.

Special CP (G-20), Special CP (Traffic) and all District DCPs were also present in the meeting.

L-G said that the forthcoming summit was an opportunity for the Delhi Police and its personnel to showcase its efficiency and capability in handling a visit by 40 heads of states, governments to the national capital.

L-G said that the Delhi Police will have to ensure that routine law & order and policing are maintained at the highest level without causing any inconvenience to the residents of Delhi.

He said that 60 DCPs had been drafted to oversee and manage specific task related to the G-20 Summit that included security, in and around the summit venue, IGI Airport, designated hotels, sites designated for visits by spouses and traffic routes of the visiting delegations.

While every DCP outlined the measures being undertaken by them in their respective domains, the L-G directed for strict compliance of his 12 tasks:

The first is that law & order in general and security of women and other vulnerable groups in particular must be ensured, even as focus remains on the security related concern of the Summit.

The second is to ensure cordial behavior with delegates, tourists and public at large, at all times by police personnel.

The third task is that all borders to be sealed with an aim of preventing unwarranted entry into the city.

The fourth task is regarding continuous vigil on part of the police for prevention of unlawful gatherings that may lead to public nuisance.

In the fifth task, the LG has instructed to identify the bad characters and identified notorious elements and kept them in check.

The sixth task is that field police personnel will convey any lacunae on the ground with regards to sanitation, defacement and road maintenance etc. to the concerned departments.

The seventh task is regarding keeping track of posts and trends on social media especially with regards to rumour mongering and inflammatory posts / contents.

In the eighth task, the L-G has asked to come up with crime control strategy with maximum and visible police presence across the city.

The nineth task is regarding special focus on malls, markets, monuments and places of worship with QRTs Commando Units and Strike Forces with Special Vehicles - Vikrant.

In the tenth task, the L-G has asked the Delhi Police to elaborate contingency plan in and around hospitals to facilitate emergency medical care.

The eleventh task is regarding parking at all places at all times by all agencies including Delhi Police to be in compliance with rules.

The twelfth task is about keeling all public pathways, medians free of encroachment.

