AP Dy. CM Amzad Basha calls on CM YS Jagan

Aug 24, 2023, 19:47 IST
Amaravati: Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) SB Amzad Basha and Hajj Committee Chairman BS Gousul Azam called on  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Thursday.

They handed over sacred water (Zamzam water) to the Chief Minister and thanked him for the support extended to the pilgrims during their recent Hajj trip.


