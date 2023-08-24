AP Dy. CM Amzad Basha calls on CM YS Jagan
Amaravati: Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) SB Amzad Basha and Hajj Committee Chairman BS Gousul Azam called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Thursday.
They handed over sacred water (Zamzam water) to the Chief Minister and thanked him for the support extended to the pilgrims during their recent Hajj trip.
సీఎం క్యాంప్ కార్యాలయంలో ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ వైఎస్ జగన్ను కలిసి హజ్ పవిత్ర జలం (జమ్ జమ్ వాటర్)ను అందజేసిన డిప్యూటీ సీఎం (మైనార్టీ వెల్ఫేర్) ఎస్.బి.అంజాద్ బాషా, హజ్ కమిటీ ఛైర్మన్ బీఎస్. గౌసుల్ ఆజం pic.twitter.com/1Cjboz4n7h
— CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) August 24, 2023