VIJAYAWADA: " With the blessings of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy I have successfully completed one year as a Minister," Andhra Pradesh Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Minister RK Roja stated on Tuesday. Speaking to the media the Minister said that thanked everyone for the support rendered to her during this period.

RK Roja said that the year was fruitful and many prestigious tours and conferences were conducted. Alluri Sitaramaraju statue unveiling by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bhimavaram, development works Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam, and other works were started, she said. She also thanked everyone who helped her throughout the year.

Minister Roja mentioned that income was being generated through AP Tourism and programs were conducted to remind people about our Telugu culture. Roja also said that steps were being taken for increasing employment opportunities for the youth. She also mentioned that sportspersons were also being encouraged in many ways.

She said that MOUs were signed at the Global Investors Summit in the tourism sector and action was being taken at the ground level to implement them. She also mentioned that the foundation stone will soon be laid soon for the Oberoi Hotels. And also she mentioned that along with natural tourism in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati temple tourism will be boosted. Boating facilities will be established in 50 new areas soon and Andhra Pradesh is in third place in temple tourism in the country, Minister Roja exuded.\

