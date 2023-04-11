AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Markapuram in the Prakasam district on Wednesday, April 12 to distribute the YSR EBC Nestham amount into the beneficiaries' accounts.

The Chief Minister's schedule was released by the CM's Office. The CM will leave his Tadepalli residence at 9 am and reach Markapuram at 9.55 am. He will reach the SVKP Degree College grounds at 10. Between 10:15 am and 12:05 pm, he will launch several developmental programmes and address the public gathering there. YS Jagan will then deposit the YSR EBC Nestham amount into the accounts of the beneficiaries. After the programme, he will leave Markapuram at 12.40 pm and reach Tadepalli at 1.35 pm.

The AP Government which presented the Annual budget with an outlay of Rs 2.79 lakh crores for the financial year 2023-2024 laid focus on welfare and the tone pronouncing that Navaratnalu has a strong reflection on sustained development. Presenting the budget, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that the vision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been entwined in the welfare agenda with an enhanced social security system, more thrust on economic uplift of farmers, women empowerment, and handholding of weaker sections.

As part of this Rs 610 Crore was allocated for the YSR EBC Nestham scheme. The government of Andhra Pradesh has launched a new scheme EBC Nestham to help women from economically backward castes like Brahmin, Kshatriya, Kamma, Vysya, Velama, and Reddy. The beneficiaries will be given financial assistance of Rs. 15,000 per annum for the women in the age group of 45-60 years.

