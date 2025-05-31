AP SSC Exam Re-Evaluation: Parents Raise Suspicions, Botsa Blasts TDP

Following widespread discrepancies in the evaluation of SSC Class X answer sheets, parents are voicing serious concerns about the procedures adopted for paper correction.

A total of 6,14,459 students appeared for the Class X examination. Of these, 4,98,585 passed, according to the results announced on April 23 by HRD Minister Nara Lokesh. However, a staggering 34,709 students submitted 66,363 applications for re-evaluation and recounting— most likely the highest number of re-evaluation requests in the history of Andhra Pradesh.

The re-evaluation results were even more alarming: marks for over 16,000 students were changed. A significant number of students saw a difference of 50–60 marks, with two students—initially awarded 20 marks in Social Studies—receiving over 85 marks after re-evaluation.

Taking serious exception to the discrepancies, parents have raised suspicions about the integrity of the evaluation process.

While the TDP government has reportedly suspended five evaluators, YSRCP leader of the opposition in the Council and former Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led administration of mishandling the education system and inflicting serious injustice on students.

“The government has turned the evaluation process into a mockery,” he observed.

“Have we ever witnessed such a travesty in the correction of answer scripts? Over 16,000 students sought re-verification, and most revealed gross errors in evaluation. What action has been taken against those responsible?” he questioned.

In the past, no more than 5,000 students observed major differences in their marks after re-evaluation, Botsa pointed out.

He further criticized the rushed evaluation process, pointing out that examiners were overburdened with answer scripts, leading to widespread errors and distress among both students and parents.

Stating that evaluators were previously assigned 40 answer sheets per day, he demanded to know how many they are being given now.

The incorrect marking cost many students their chance to apply for admission into IIITs and AP Model Schools. Although their re-evaluated marks make them highly eligible, admissions to these premier institutions have already closed, leaving students without recourse.

