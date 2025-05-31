Malayalam Crime Thriller Big Ben, Starring Mia George, Set for OTT Release on This Date!

Crime zone films, especially gripping crime mystery thrillers, continue to attract a strong following on OTT platforms. Catering to this demand, Malayalam cinema has carved a special niche, with Mollywood thrillers gaining significant popularity among streaming audiences.

Adding to this trend, the Malayalam mystery thriller Big Ben is all set to premiere on OTT. Originally released in theaters last year, the film will begin streaming on Sun NXT from the 30th of this month. Directed by Bino Augustine, Big Ben features Anumohan, Vinay Port, Aditi Ravi, and Mia George in lead roles, and is inspired by true events.

While Sun NXT had initially planned to release the movie in March 2025, unforeseen circumstances caused a delay. Now, fans can finally catch Big Ben on OTT this Friday. The movie had its theatrical release in late June 2024.

Actress Mia George, who plays the heroine in Big Ben, has also made her mark in Telugu cinema, notably appearing alongside Sunil in Ungarala Rambabu. Many of her Tamil and Malayalam films are available dubbed in Telugu, adding to her pan-South Indian appeal