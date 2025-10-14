AP Rains October 15: Heavy Rains Predicted, School Holiday Likely?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain and thunderstorm alert for several districts of Andhra Pradesh, prompting local authorities to advise caution and consider temporary closures of schools in vulnerable regions.

According to the IMD forecast, parts of coastal and southern Andhra Pradesh are expected to witness intense rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and lightning over the next few days. Districts such as Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Nellore, Tirupati, and Chittoor are likely to experience the heaviest spells.

Local administrations have been placed on alert, with disaster management teams already preparing for possible flooding in low-lying areas. In several rain-prone zones, municipal officials have begun clearing drains and monitoring reservoirs to prevent overflow.

Given the forecast, education authorities are expected to announce school holidays in districts where heavy rainfall disrupts transport or poses a safety risk to students. Parents have been advised to stay tuned to local announcements and updates from district collectors regarding school schedules.

The IMD has also warned fishermen and those living near coastal belts to avoid venturing out into the sea or open areas during the storm period. Drivers and commuters have been urged to exercise caution on slippery roads and to avoid unnecessary travel during peak rain hours.

Residents have been asked to follow official updates and avoid rumor-based information. With heavy rainfall expected to continue for the next 48 hours, the situation will be closely monitored by state authorities before issuing further instructions.

For now, families across Andhra Pradesh are keeping an eye on weather alerts, hoping for relief as the state braces for another bout of intense rain.