AP Liquor Scam: YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy Walks Out Of Jail, Bail for Three Others

The Special ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) Court in Vijayawada on Saturday granted interim bail to YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy, leading to his release from the Rajahmundry Central Jail.

The MP was arrested earlier for his alleged involvement in irregularities linked to the liquor policy under the previous YSRCP government. His counsel sought relief to enable him to participate in the Vice-Presidential election, stressing the “critical importance” of the poll and Midhun Reddy’s duty as an elected representative in Parliament. After hearing the plea, the ACB Court accepted the petition, granting interim bail and directing Midhun Reddy to surrender on September 11.

Following Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation, elections to choose the Vice President of India have been scheduled for September 9.

In another setback for the TDP government, the ACB Court also granted bail to three others — Dhanunjay Reddy, Balaji Govindappa, and Krishna Mohan Reddy — accused in the alleged liquor scam under the previous YSRCP regime.

The YSRCP has accused the TDP government of conducting a political witch-hunt against opposition leaders and those associated with former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. They claimed that retired IAS officer and former CMO secretary K Dhanunjay Reddy, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) P Krishna Mohan Reddy, and Bharati Cements director Balaji Govindappa were unfairly implicated in the case.

Govindappa was arrested on May 14, while Dhanunjay Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy were held on May 16.

With the ACB Court’s decision to grant bail to the trio, the YSRCP has asserted that its stand has been vindicated.