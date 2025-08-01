AP Liquor Scam: Midhun Reddy Slams TDP’s Witch-Hunt, Says ‘I’m a Sitting MP, Not Going Anywhere’

Appearing before the Special ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) Court in Vijayawada on Friday (August 1), MP Midhun Reddy claimed that the liquor scam case filed against him was politically motivated and unlawful.

Stating that he has been elected to Parliament three times and is currently a sitting MP, Reddy assured the court that he had no intention of fleeing the country.

Reddy was named Accused No. 4 (A4) by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the alleged ₹3,200-crore liquor scam that took place during the previous YSRCP regime. He appeared for questioning before the SIT at the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office in Vijayawada on July 20. After being interrogated for over seven hours, he was arrested later that night. The ACB Court subsequently remanded him in custody until August 1.

With the remand period set to expire, the SIT submitted a request to the court seeking an extension.

During Friday’s hearing, the YSRCP MP reiterated that the case was fabricated and driven by political vendetta under the current TDP government. He sought bail in the case, emphasizing that even conditional bail would suffice, and reaffirmed that he would not leave the country without informing authorities.

Both the Supreme Court and the Andhra Pradesh High Court had previously rejected his anticipatory bail petitions.

While Midhun Reddy’s name is included in the SIT chargesheet, the investigation team has not yet detailed his specific role in the alleged scam. Officials stated that a supplementary chargesheet will be filed soon.

YSRCP leaders have cited this ambiguity to bolster their claims that the ruling TDP government is engaging in a political witch-hunt by selectively targeting opposition leaders.

So far, the SIT has arrested 11 individuals in connection with the case, including Kasireddy Rajasekhar Reddy, who has been named Accused No. 1 (A1).