AP High Court to TDP Govt: What is the Need to End Door-to-Door Ration Delivery Scheme?

The Andhra Pradesh High Court issued notices to the TDP government, seeking its response on the withdrawal of the door-to-door ration delivery system.

Taneti Ramakrishna, Dhananjay Kumar, Guttam Raju, and Trinath from Rajamahendravaram filed an urgent lunch motion petition before the High Court, seeking a stay on the Government Order (GO) issued by the government to withdraw the Mobile Distribution Unit (MDU) system for ration delivery.

They pointed out that the livelihoods of numerous drivers and their helpers hang in the balance due to the Chandrababu Naidu-led government's decision to revoke the MDU system.

They accused the government of withdrawing the YSRCP-era ration distribution system without consulting stakeholders or providing any financial relief to drivers who had taken loans to purchase the modified light commercial vehicles. They noted that even after the NDA formed the government in the state, the ration was distributed via the MDU system for a year—until the administration unilaterally decided to withdraw it.

Hearing the petition, Justice Challa Gunaranjan sought to know why the MDU-based ration supply system had been abolished. Notices were sent to the Principal Secretary of the Civil Supplies Department, the Commissioner, and the Managing Director of the Civil Supplies Corporation, directing them to file a counter affidavit elaborating on the reasons for discontinuing the MDU system.

Representing the vehicle operators, Advocate Regulagadda Venkatesh informed the court that the MDU system had provided large-scale employment to youth. He pointed out that EMIs for the vehicles are payable until 2027, and the sudden decision to withdraw the MDU system has left vehicle operators in a lurch.

Ration Vehicle Drivers’ Union Appeals to Former CM YS Jagan

Meanwhile, the ration vehicle drivers’ union met YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party’s central office in Tadepalli. They informed him that more than 18,000 families had been affected by the TDP government's issuance of GO 5, which cancelled the door-to-door ration delivery system.

They said the MDU system, which delivered ration to people's doorsteps, was a boon for many citizens, especially the elderly and the ailing.

They explained that the livelihoods of over 9,000 vehicle operators and another 9,000 helpers hang in the balance. They urged Jagan to revive the system once the YSRCP returns to power.