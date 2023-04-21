AP DSC Notification Will Be Issued Soon: Botsa Satyanarayana

VIJAYAWADA: In a piece of good news for the unemployed, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Friday revealed that the Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (DSC) notification for 2023 will be released soon. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take the necessary administrative decisions on this shortly.

Addressing the media today, the Minister said that the Government has conducted a review of the transfer process of the teachers and employees and soon a decision will be taken on the transfers, he informed. Botsa assured that the Government would adopt a transparent approach regarding the transfers of employees taking into consideration adopted by other states, he said.

