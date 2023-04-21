AP CM YS Jagan Launches E-stamp System For Registrations

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the e-stamp services in the Registration department, virtually from the Tadepalli Camp Office on Friday.

The state Registration and Stamps Department in January announced that the e-stamp, a new system would soon be replacing the existing stamp vendors’ system. In the old system, a vendor sells stamps for registration and other documentation purposes. Now the government will make stamps available through internet-based service centres across the State.

The e-stamp will have all the key information including the name and other details of the purchaser and will be printed directly by the authorised selling centres. As the total amount paid by the customer will also be printed on the e-stamp, it also serves as a receipt for the payment. There will no longer be a physical stamp sale henceforth.

The e-stamp services will bring more transparency in stamp sales and registrations and prevent misuse of the stamps and the creation of back-dated ones. There will also be no scope for any tampering or misuse of the stamps.

Present on the occasion were Deputy Chief Ministers K Narayana Swamy, Kottu Satyanarayana, Budi Muthyala Naidu, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, and Dharmana Prasada Rao. The Information Technology Department advisor Seshi Reddy, Revenue Department Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava, Stamps, Registrations Commissioner, IG Rama Krishna, Stamps, Registrations DIG (Guntur) G.Srinivasa Rao, Stock Representatives of Holding Corporation of India Limited were present.

