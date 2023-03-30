AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday greeted the Telugu people on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami festival.

With the blessings of Lord Rama and Seetha the people of the state should be blessed with joy and prosperity Telugu people, he stated in his message.

Ramarajyam is an inspiration for any government that serves the people. Bestowing people's homes with happiness is the ideal kind of rule laid by Rama. The quality of Sri Rama is such that he has kept his promises, and endured hardships to remain faithful to his word. So is his exemplary moral and social values, the Chief Minister stated in his message. Happy Sri Ram Navami to all, YS Jagan tweeted on his social media blog.

ప్రజలకోసం పనిచేసే ఏ ప్రభుత్వానికైనా రామరాజ్యమే స్ఫూర్తిదాయకం. ప్రతి ఇంటా సంతోషాలు నింపేలా సాగిన రాముడి పాలనే ఉత్తమ మార్గం. మాట ఇస్తే తప్పని నైజం, దానికోసం ఎన్నికష్టాలైనా ఓర్చుకునే తత్వం ఆ శ్రీరాముడి గుణం.

నైతిక, సంఘప్రవర్తనలో ఎన్నటికీ ఆదర్శం. అందరికీ శ్రీరామనవమి శుభాకాంక్షలు. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 30, 2023

The Sriram Navami festivals are being celebrated with devotional fervor in both the Telugu states of AP and Telangana and in the ancient temples of Vontimitta and Bhadrachalam Kondandarama Swamy temples.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on Ram Navami and said that the life of Lord Ram will remain an inspiration for humanity always.

Taking to Twitter, the PM said, "Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram's life was based on sacrifice, austerity, restraint, and determination and will remain an inspiration for humanity in every age.

