Visakhapatnam: City Mayor Golagani Hari Venkatakumari stated that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured that funds would be allocated for the pending projects related to the development and beautification works in the city.

Mayor Hari Venkatakumari and her husband, Vizag YSRCP MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority Chairman Akkaramani Vijaya Nirmala paid a courtesy visit on Ap CM YS Jagan at the CM camp office in Tadepalli on Monday.

The Mayor brought to the attention of the CM some of the projects and beautification works that are being undertaken by VMRDA and GVMC and he responded positively to their request and assured funds to complete the pending projects.

