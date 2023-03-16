AP Budget 2023 Aims To Reduce Inequality, Eradicate Poverty: CM YS Jagan

AP BUDGET 2023-24: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan stated that the 2023-24 Budget was presented today keeping in mind the welfare and development of the State. The main objectives were to provide good education, good medicine, good health, happiness among farmers, empowerment of my sisters, and speedy industrial development, he stated in a tweet posted after the Budget presentation on Thursday. Through this budget, we have taken another step towards reducing inequality and eradicating poverty, the Chief Minister stated.

మంచి చదువు, మంచి వైద్యం, మంచి ఆరోగ్యం, రైతుల్లో సంతోషం, నా అక్క చెల్లెమ్మల్లో సాధికారిత, జోరైన పారిశ్రామికాభివృద్ధి ప్రధాన లక్ష్యాలుగా మరోసారి సంక్షేమ-అభివృద్ధి బడ్జెట్‌ను ప్రవేశపెట్టాం. అసమానతలు తగ్గించి, పేదరికాన్ని నిర్మూలించే దిశగా ఈ బడ్జెట్‌ద్వారా మరో అడుగు ముందుకేశాం. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 16, 2023

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath tabled a Budget of Rs 2,79,279 crore for the financial year 2023-24 in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. As part of the allocations Rs 54,228 crore was given for Direct Benefit Schemes (DBT), which include YSR Pension Kanuka getting Rs 21,435 crore, YSR Rythu Bharosa (Rs 4,020 crore), Jagananna Vidya Devena (Rs 2,842 crore) and Jagananna Vasati Devena (Rs 2,200 crore). Besides DBT schemes, Rajendranath has earmarked Rs 15,882 crore for Health & Family Welfare, Price Stabilisation Fund (Rs 3,000), Manabadi Nadu-Nedu (Rs 3,500 crore) and Panchayati Raj & Rural Development (Rs 15,873 crore). He stated that the Budget was designed to raise the living standards of people, and despite the challenges faced during Covid-19 and revenue deficit we are moving forward and giving importance to education, health, and other key sectors," he said during the session which also marked his fifth budget presentation. The Finance Minister said that special budgetary allocations have been made for women and children, aimed at women's empowerment.

