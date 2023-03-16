AP Budget 2023 Highlights: Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath tabled the state Budget 2023-24 during the 3rd day of the AP Assembly session on Thursday. Earlier in the day AP Cabinet held a meeting and cleared the Budget 2023-24 which was presented with an outlay of around Rs 2,79,279 Crore.

Addressing the Assembly the Finance Minister expressed happiness for being able to table the state Budget for the fifth time under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy."We are moving forward to face the challenges of Covid-19 and revenue deficit. With this confidence we will present the Budget, giving primacy to education, health, and other key sectors," said Buggana Rajendranath stated. The Budget was designed to raise the living standards of people, he said, and the health and education sectors got a major share in the budget this time.

►Revenue expenditure Rs.2,28,540 crores

►Capital expenditure Rs.31,061 crores

►Revenue deficit of Rs.22,316 crores

►Financial deficit of Rs.54,587 crores

►Revenue deficit in GSDP is 3.77 percent

►AP fiscal deficit is at 1.54 percent

AP Budget 2023-24 Sectorwise Allocations

► YSR Pension Kanuka - Rs.21,434.72 crores

► YSR Rythu Bharosa Rs.4,020 crores

► Jagananna Vidya Deevena Rs.2,841.64 crores

► Jagananna Vasati Deevena- Rs.2,200 crores

►YSR-PM Bima Yojana- Rs.1600 crores

►Rs.1,000 crore for interest-free loans to DWCRA communities

►Rs 500 crore interest-free loans to farmers

► YSR Kapu Nestham- Rs. 550 crores

► Jagananna Chedodu-Rs.350 crores

► YSR Vahanamitra-Rs.275 crores

► YSR Netanna Nestham- Rs.200 crores

► YSR Matsyakara Bharosa-Rs.125 crores

►Diesel subsidy for fishermen-Rs.50 crores

►Compensation to farmer families-Rs.20 crores

►Law Nestham-Rs.17 crores

► BC welfare dept - Rs 38,605 crore

►R&B department - Rs 9,118 crores

►Medical and Health department - Rs 15,882 crores

► Jagananna Thodu- Rs.35 crores

►EBC Nestham-Rs.610 crores

► YSR Kalyanamastu-Rs.200 crores

► YSR Aasara - Rs.6700 crores

► YSR Cheyutha -Rs.5000 crores

►Amma Vodi-Rs.6,500 crores

►A total of Rs.54,228.36 crores for DBT schemes

►Price Stabilization Fund-Rs.3,000 crores

►Farm Mechanization- Rs. 1,212 crores

Rs 29,690 crore allocated for the secondary education sector

► Manabadi Nadu-Nedu-Rs 3,500 crores

► Jagananna Vidya Kanuka- Rs.560 crores

► Panchayati Raj, Rural development -Rs.15,873 crores

►Municipal and urban development Rs.9,381 crores

►Skill Development -Rs. 1,166 crores

► Department of Youth Development, Tourism, and Culture- Rs. 1,291 crores

