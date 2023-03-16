National Immunization Day 2023: Theme, History and Importance

National Immunization Day, also known as nation vaccine day, is observed every year across the country to shower tributes to the doctors, frontline healthcare workers, and other medical practitioners who dedicated their hard work to vaccinating and immunizing people of our country against diseases namely Polio, Measles, Rubella, Chickenpox, Coronavirus, etc.,

Theme:

The National Immunization Day 2023 theme is not yet announced.

History:

National immunization day was first celebrated on March 16, 1995, when the Pulse Polio campaign was launched in India and the first dose of polio vaccine was administered as part of the World Health Organization (WHO) campaign, A nationwide campaign was started in the year 1988 as “Do boond zindagi kay” which was proposed by WHO's Global Polio Eradication Initiative and by the year 2014 India was declared a polio-free country.

Importance :

The significance of celebrating National vaccination day is to acknowledge and spread awareness among people about the advantages of vaccinations in children and adults for well being and improve healthy life as vaccines are productive against deadly diseases and helps eradicate it efficiently.

According to World Health Organization’s official website India has vaccinated over 324 million children in measles and rubella, also vaccinated 30 million pregnant women and 26 million children each year under the universal immunization programme.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the COVID vaccine worked as an anti-dote against the Coronavirus and helped every citizen of India in fighting the global health concern. So far more than 2 billion doses of vaccination have been administered to the people in India.