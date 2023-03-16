Army Chopper Cheetah Crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, Two Pilots Reported Missing

Itanagar: Two pilots were reported missing after an India Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter crashed near Mandala in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. The chopper went off the radar around 9:15 am as the Air Traffic Controller could not make contact with the crew onboard.

The crewmen on the Army’s Cheetah chopper – Lieutenant Colonel and a Major – are missing since the chopper’s crash took place, the Army said.

“Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh was reported to have lost contact with the ATC at around 09:15 AM on 16 March 23,” Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, PRO Defence Guwahati said in a statement.

The Cheetah chopper was on an operational sortie near Bomdila and is reported to have crashed near Mandala. The Army has launched a search operation for the missing crewmen.

