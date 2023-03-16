Delhi Liquor Case: BRS MLC Kavitha Won't Appear Before ED Today, Deets Inside

BRS MLC Kavitha BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has informed Enforcement Directorate that she can't appear for questioning today as her petition is pending in Supreme Court . Apex court had agreed to hear her plea against ED summons to March 24.

Kavitha sent a representation to ED. In the representation, she pointed out ED summons didn't specifically ask her to appear in person. She also mentioned that on March 11, she wasn't confronted with accused in the scam.

Initially, She was grilled for 9 hours in connection with the case on March 11.

Kavitha has approached the Supreme Court against her questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case.

In her petition, K Kavitha challenged the ED summons in a money-laundering case linked to the liquor policy.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha agreed to hear the plea of Kavitha, who is also a member of legislative council, on March 24.

“Can a woman be called to the office of the Enforcement Directorate?” her lawyer said while seeking an urgent hearing of the plea.

It is "completely against the law", the lawyer said.