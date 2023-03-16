Dasara Trailer Creates Record

Natural Star Nani amazed one and all as Dharani in the theatrical trailer of the much-awaited Pan India film Dasara. The action-packed trailer was released yesterday and it got an exceptional response from all corners. The trailer clocked a record 20M+ views so far with 460K+ likes in five languages, and these are the highest numbers for a Nani starrer. The trailer not just enthused the Telugu audience, but the movie buffs across the country.

Nani is appreciated for his intense and rugged show as Dharani. He completely transformed into the character and aced it effortlessly. His massive screen presence, rugged look, and dialogue delivery were highly impressive. Director Srikanth Odela surprised one and all with the way he projected each and every character. While the visuals captured by Sathyan Sooryan were grand, Santhosh Narayanan’s adrenaline-pumping background score elevated each scene. Sudhakar Cherukuri made the movie on a lavish scale, as grandness was witnessed all through. The trailer further intensified the buzz.

Dasara will have a Pan India release on March 30th.