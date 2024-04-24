Pre-election seizures in Telangana cross Rs 155 crore

Hyderabad, April 23 (IANS) Cash, precious metals, liquor and other freebies worth Rs 155.85 crore have been seized so far in Telangana ahead of next month’s Lok Sabha elections, officials said on Tuesday.

During the last week that ended April 21, the enforcement agencies seized cash, liquor, and freebies worth Rs 29.72 crore.

Flying Squads/Static Surveillance Teams/Police and Income Tax Department seized Rs 10.42 crore cash during the week, taking the cumulative cash seizure to Rs 61.11 crore.

FS/SST/Police and state Prohibition & Excise Department seized 2.48 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 8.14 crore. With this, the total seizure of liquor has gone up to Rs.28.92 crore since the model code of conduct came into effect.

The week also witnessed the seizure of narcotics worth Rs 1.05 crore, taking the cumulative seizure to Rs 23.87 crore.

The enforcement agencies also seized precious metals like gold, silver, and ornaments, valued at Rs 5.87 crore, during the week, taking the total seizure so far to Rs 19.16 crore. They also seized freebies like laptops, cookers, sarees etc worth Rs 4.21 crore.

With this, the total seizure of freebies has gone up to Rs 22.77 crore.

