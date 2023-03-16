Royal Enfield Twins Interceptor 650, Continental New Features

Chennai: Royal Enfield’s immensely successful parallel twin motorcycles, the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 have appealed to enthusiasts all over the world for their authenticity and fun riding experience since 2018. New variants of the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 come in stunning new colourways and with enhanced functional and ergonomic features.

The Interceptor 650, will be available in four new stunning colorways, including two blacked-out variants - Black Ray & Barcelona Blue - and a new custom dual colorway- Black Pearl, and Cali Green in the solid colourway series. The new paint options join the existing community favorites Mark 2, Sunset Strip and Canyon Red. On the Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield has introduced two new blacked out versions: Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey. These will be offered alongside celebrated colourways- Mr Clean, Dux Deluxe, British Racing Green and Rocker Red. All new colourways will come with functional and ergonomic features like enhanced seat comfort, new switchgear, a USB charging port and an all new LED headlamp.

The new blacked out variants on the Interceptor and the Continental GT will feature blacked-out engine and exhaust parts. This look adds to the aesthetics of the motorcycle, seamlessly fusing with its chassis and keeping the spotlight on its tank for a look that is guaranteed to make hearts race and heads turn. What will make these motorcycles even more amazing are the cast alloy wheels and tubeless tyres that will come as standard on the blacked-out variants of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650

Commenting on the introduction of new colourways of the 650 Twin motorcycles, B. Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield, said "The Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 have received immense love from riding enthusiasts across the world. We are certain that the new colors, especially the all-black variants with alloys, will definitely give customers more reason to ride these motorcycles, while the new functional upgrades will add to a fun and enjoyable riding experience.”

Since its launch in September 2018, the 650 Twins have been extremely well received by motorcycle enthusiasts globally and have been instrumental in the brand’s global expansion and success over the last few years. The Interceptor 650, a quintessential roadster, has made a mark in the hearts of automotive enthusiasts around the world winning several awards like the MCN ‘Retro Motorcycle of the Year’, twice in a row. The Continental GT 650 has grown to become a hallmark of cafe racing culture around the world and has been at the forefront of nurturing motorcycling sub-cultures and communities in India.

The upgraded range of 650 Twins will now be available for booking across all Royal Enfield stores in India on March 16, 2023. Ex-Showroom Prices start at INR 303000 for Interceptor 650 and INR 319000 for Continental GT 650.

* All prices shared in the document are ex-showroom Chennai prices