AP: 1610 New Jobs Created In Medical Department, Check Posts

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued orders for creating 1,610 new posts under the State Public Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department. Medical services will be more accessible to the people with the newly recruited staff through this recruitment.

The AP government introduced the family doctor system to provide better health care to the rural people and as part of this the government had earlier decided that every mandal should have two PHCs. As a part of this, 1,232 posts have been allotted for the newly established 88 PHCs.

In 63 mandals where there are PHCs and CHCs, the remaining 378 posts have been allocated for the implementation of the family doctor system with doctors and medical staff at the center of the CHC.

The newly created posts include 302 Civil Assistant surgeons, 264 Staff Nurses, 151 MPHEO/CHO and other posts. Meanwhile, the government has already filled more than 48 thousand posts in the medical department.

