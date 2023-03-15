IND vs AUS ODI: Who Will Open The Match In Rohit Sharma's Absence

India will face Australia in a three-match One-Day International series starting from March 17. The first ODI will be played on March 17 second ODI is on March 19 and the final and third ODI is on March 21.

India Captain Rohit Sharma has already stated that he would miss the first ODI, while Shreyas Iyer is expected to miss all three games owing to a lower back ailment. In place of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya will lead the team.

As Rohit Sharma is not playing, Ishan Kishan or KL Rahul will get his turn to open with in-form Shubman Gill. In place of injured Shreyas Iyer, BCCI might not choose the replacement as BCCI announced the strong team.

India's squad for the ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia's squad for ODI series: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

