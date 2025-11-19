Andhra Pradesh on High Alert? Cyclone Threat Looms Next Week

Weather models indicate a high possibility of a cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal next week, prompting early alerts for residents of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Meteorologists tracking the system say coastal districts in both states should remain watchful between November 24 and November 30 as conditions continue to evolve.

According to early forecasts, a low pressure area is expected to develop over the Andaman Sea on November 22. Once formed, the system is likely to move west northwest toward the Andhra–Tamil Nadu coastline. With warm sea surface temperatures and favourable atmospheric conditions in the region, the disturbance has a strong chance of intensifying into a cyclonic storm during its journey across the Bay of Bengal.

If the system strengthens as projected, both states may experience heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough sea conditions during the last week of November. Fishermen along the coast are advised to closely follow advisories and avoid venturing into the sea when official warnings are issued. Inland districts may also see periods of intense rain depending on the system’s final track.

Authorities in vulnerable coastal belts typically activate preparatory steps such as checking evacuation shelters, clearing drains and monitoring water bodies when a potential cyclone is indicated this early. Residents are encouraged to keep emergency supplies ready and stay updated through the India Meteorological Department and local weather bulletins.