Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions, Planes Spotted Over Tirumala Temple Again

A tense atmosphere prevailed in Tirumala as planes circled over the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple for the second consecutive day. As many as three aircraft were spotted over the sacred hill shrine on Friday.

On Thursday as well, an aircraft was sighted over Tirumala. While the temple town is not officially designated a no-fly zone, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)—the trust that manages the Srivari temple—and successive state governments have consistently urged the Central government to declare the holy site a no-fly zone. Devotees and the TTD have repeatedly pointed out that any flying object over the temple violates Agama Shastra norms.

The development comes at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan have reached a peak. Late on Thursday night (May 8), Pakistan’s attempt to strike India was successfully thwarted. The Pakistani military launched missile and drone attacks on India’s western region, which the Indian armed forces intercepted. India then retaliated with precision strikes deep inside Lahore, Peshawar, and Sialkot.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, several religious sites in India—including the world-renowned Srivari temple in Tirumala—have been placed on high alert.

TTD vigilance officers and local police are currently investigating the origin and purpose of the aircraft spotted over the temple.