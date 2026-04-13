Amaravati Row: YSRCP Fires Questions at CBN

YSR Congress Party State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy sharply criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s claims on Amaravati, alleging that the projections around the capital city project are misleading and financially untenable. Taking strong exception to the assertion that Amaravati is a “self-financed project” backed by a 5,000-acre land bank valued at over ₹50,000 crore, Sajjala said the figures do not stand up to scrutiny and warned against what he described as an attempt to mislead the public.

He pointed out that, by the Chief Minister’s own argument, the primary source of revenue for the project is the proposed land bank. While Chandrababu Naidu has pegged land value at ₹10 crore per acre, Sajjala cited the Chief Minister’s own registered land purchases at ₹7,500 per square yard—translating to about ₹3.63 crore per acre. He further noted that official Sub-Registrar Office (SRO) records indicate even lower values of around ₹6,000 per square yard, or approximately ₹2.91 crore per acre.

Sajjala argued that even if one were to go by the higher purchase rate of ₹7,500 per square yard, monetising the entire 5,000 acres would yield only about ₹18,000 crore, far short of the claimed ₹50,000 crore. He emphasised that the government has already incurred expenditure of a similar magnitude, without accounting for interest liabilities.

He also highlighted that contracts awarded so far in Amaravati have already crossed ₹50,000 crore. The cost of providing basic infrastructure—including roads, water supply, sewerage and electricity—is estimated at around ₹2 crore per acre. With the project area expanding to nearly one lakh acres, the total projected expenditure could rise to ₹2 lakh crore.

According to Sajjala, all spending so far has been financed through borrowings, and future investments would also rely on debt, placing a significant burden on the state’s finances. He estimated that annual interest payments alone on ₹2 lakh crore could range between ₹15,000 crore and ₹20,000 crore.

He further observed that even if land values appreciate to ₹20 crore per acre after full development, it could take 15 to 20 years to materialise. By then, the cumulative interest burden could swell to between ₹3 lakh crore and ₹4 lakh crore, potentially forcing the government to borrow further just to service the interest, leading to a compounding debt cycle.

Sajjala remarked that while such a model may contribute to asset creation for a few, the financial strain would ultimately be borne by the entire state. He said these realities are well known but are being overlooked, and urged the public to reflect on whether such a capital model is sustainable, while advocating for an alternative approach like YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s MAVIGUN model, which he said could be implemented in phases at significantly lower cost.

Sajjala's Questions to Chandrababu Naidu