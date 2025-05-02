Amaravati Re-Launch: Chandrababu Naidu Pressures Officials to Mobilize 5 Lakh People

In a bid to save itself from a repeat of the embarrassment it faced during the launch of the P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership), the TDP-led NDA government is pulling out all the stops to mobilize five lakh people for the re-launch of Amaravati capital works. The stakes are higher for the government as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the works.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has hyped up the event, even though the foundation stone for the capital city was laid in 2015. At that time as well, PM Modi was the chief guest. The ‘re-launch’ has drawn severe criticism, with political opponents and members of civil society raising concerns over the misuse of taxpayers’ money to conduct such unnecessary, large-scale events.

According to a leaked audio recording, Naidu has put immense pressure on government officials and employees to mobilize five lakh people.

A directive has been issued instructing at least seven members from each DWCRA (Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas) group to be present at the event. Those who fail to show up have been warned of consequences. Beneficiaries of various schemes have also been instructed to attend the capital re-launch, failing which their benefits may be withdrawn.

Treating the APSRTC as its private fiefdom, the state government has arranged for 6,500 RTC buses to ferry people from across the State to Amaravati.

As part of the program, Prime Minister Modi will arrive at Gannavaram International Airport at 2:55 p.m. He will then travel by helicopter to Velagapudi for the re-launch of the Amaravati capital works. Modi will also address the public gathering following the inauguration.

Security in and around Amaravati has been beefed up, with over 6,000 police personnel deployed.

PM Modi is scheduled to return to Delhi at 4:55 p.m.