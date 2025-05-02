Beau Webster all set to make Warwickshire debut ahead of WTC final

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Beau Webster is set to make his debut for Warwickshire on Friday against Yorkshire, becoming the latest Australian player to feature in county cricket ahead of next month’s World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa.

Webster made his international debut during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar series at the SCG against India, where he scored a crucial 57 in the first innings and guided Australia to a series-clinching victory with an unbeaten 39 in the second. He went on to play both Tests on the tour of Sri Lanka, showcasing his bowling versatility by alternating between medium pace and off-spin in the second match.

Having replaced Mitchell Marsh in the Test side, Webster, who has previously played county cricket for Gloucestershire, was initially signed by Warwickshire for a three-month stint through July. However, he is now a certainty for Australia’s WTC final squad and the three-Test series in the West Indies, concluding on July 16.

With Cameron Green back from injury and scoring a century for Gloucestershire but not yet fit to bowl, Webster’s medium pace could be a valuable asset for Australia.

"Beau brings proven quality, a great record, a very imposing figure, and he looks to be improving all the time. He's a cricketer who's on the up and his relatively recent decision to start bowling seam has given him even more impetus," Warwickshire's coach Ian Westwood said.

"We're getting an Australian Test cricketer who will deliver with bat and ball, can bowl spin and seam, and is a quality fielder. As allrounders go, you couldn't have anyone better and more versatile. We're really excited to have him and lucky to have a player of his class joining us at this time."

On the other hand, South Australian quick Jordan Buckingham is set to make his first appearance for Yorkshire in what will be a month-long spell with the club. Buckingham played a key role in South Australia’s Sheffield Shield triumph - its first in 29 years - claiming 22 wickets at an average of 29.86 across six matches.

He also featured in the One-Day Cup and played for Australia A, facing both India A and the England Lions during the season. In 2023, he had a brief three-match stint with Northamptonshire, taking just three wickets at 85.33.

"When I spoke to Jordan in Australia this winter, he said he was dying for another opportunity to perform over here. I don't think he was happy the way he went last time," former Australia pacer and Yorkshire bowling coach Mick Lewis told the club's website.

"He's on the right path. Australia have got some good, young bowlers coming through. Jordan is one, Fergus O'Neill, who's done well for Notts at the start of the season, is another.

"There's a young kid from Queensland who got five wickets in the Shield final last month as well, Callum Vidler. It's a tough side to get into, the Australian side, and you've got to be performing every game. (Jordan is) a real competitor. He hits the wicket hard and competes. He hates to lose, like we all do, and gets in a dogfight," he added.

Elsewhere, pace bowler Harry Conway - recently released from his state contract with South Australia - will begin a four-match deal with Northamptonshire.

Marnus Labuschagne, whose place in Australia’s Test side is under pressure following a period of poor form, is set to play two games for Glamorgan later this month in preparation for the WTC final against South Africa.

