2.5 Lakh Crore Loans in 18 Months, But No Funds for Medical Colleges: YS Jagan’s YSRCP Hits Out at Naidu Govt

The YSR Congress Party has launched a massive state-wide protest against what it terms as the “gross incompetence and misplaced priorities” of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s government. The party accused the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of neglecting public healthcare and attempting to privatize the state’s medical education system, even as it continues to pile up massive debts.

In a scathing attack, YSRCP leaders pointed out that in the mere 18 months since the Naidu government came to power, it has borrowed over ₹2.5 lakh crore, yet failed to allocate even ₹5,000 crore for government medical colleges. “When the state can afford to take on such enormous debt, why can’t it invest a fraction of that amount to strengthen public medical infrastructure?” the party questioned.

Also read: Save Medical Colleges in AP: YSRCP Holds Massive Rallies and Protests Across the State

Expressing deep indignation over the government’s “indifference to people’s health and future,” YSRCP cadres and supporters have taken to the streets across Andhra Pradesh. The protest, which includes rallies, dharnas, and signature campaigns, is receiving overwhelming public support under the banner of #OneCroreSignatures, #StopPrivatization, and #SaveMedicalCollegesInAP.

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called the movement a fight for the rights of medical students and the poor. “Medical education should not become a privilege for the rich. The TDP government’s push toward privatization will only deepen inequality,” the party said in a statement.

The YSRCP has vowed to continue its agitation until the government withdraws any plans to privatize medical colleges and commits to adequate funding for public institutions.

With growing public participation and visible anger on the ground, the campaign has evolved into a strong statement of resistance — one that challenges the Naidu government’s priorities and highlights the widening gap between promises and delivery in Andhra Pradesh’s governance.

Also Read: Sajjala Urges Massive YSRCP Rallies on November 12 Against Medical College Privatisation