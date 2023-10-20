Series of Setbacks To Khaidi No 7691 Chandrababu

In yet another set back to Chandrababu Naidu, who is key accused in Rs 371-Crore Skill Development Scam, the ACB court in Vijayawada has turned down his petition seeking mulaqat extension today.

Chandrababu's lawyers want immediate hearing on their petition on increasing Mulaqat for Khaidi No. 7691 in Rajahmundry Central Jail. The petition was filed on Thursday seeking three Mulaqats per day for him in the Rajahmundry Central Prison. Today, the court dismissed the petition stating that the investigation is not possible. It cited that the legal format of the petition was not appropriate and not duly followed. The court highlited the fact that Jail authorities were not implicated as the respondents.

It can be noted that Naidu's judicial remand has been extended till 1st November. The ACB court on Thursday gave the orders. Now, the ACB court rejecting Chandrababu's legal mulakhat extension petition is considered as another setback. Beleaguered TDP cadre is caught off-guard with the series of set backs to their president.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has earlier struck down Chandrababu's interim-bail petition in the case. The Apex Court cited that it heard the agruments of both the parties in the Quash petition. The country's top court said it reserved its verdict on the quash petition and the judgement is expected to be pronounced on November 8th.

