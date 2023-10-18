In the aftermath of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest over alleged corruption to the tune of Rs 371 crore in Skill Development Scam case, his scion Nara Lokesh is failing to lead the party. Lokesh struggling to leave his mark. On one side he is battling with his own legal cases in Amaravati Inner Ring-road Alignment and alleged irregularities in it. The investigation agencies are yet to probe Lokesh’s role in other key scams that allegedly took place in the previous government.

Lokesh’s right-hand man and key aide Kilaru Rajesh has skipped the CID’s interrogation on the second day in connection with the skill development scam. Lokesh is cornered by this all-round attack. He has no grip over the party. Political analysts opine that Lokesh is struggling to strike balance between leading the party in absence of Naidu and also the corruption charges his party is facing. Key leaders of TDP are tight-lipped over the leadership vacuum within the party.

Amidst this, TDP’s ally Janasena is totally lost as it is clueless how to support the beleaguered TDP. Unhappy with Pawan’s decision to ally with TDP, several key Janasena leaders are leaving the party. Lokesh is unable to deal the whole situation. Naidu, who is in judicial remand, is reportedly upset with Lokesh’s handling of the whole situation and his poor leadership skills to lead the party in his absence. Now, TDP leaders are baffled over the vacuum.

