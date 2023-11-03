If CBN Shows 2 Fingers, Show 3 Fingers: Dy CM Mutyala Naidu Tells Public

Madugula MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu stated that TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu should refrain from using the victory sign (two-finger sign). In the event that Naidu does use the two fingers, the response should be three fingers (representing Rs 3000), symbolizing the financial aid provided every month by the state government. Deputy CM announced that the social security pension will be increased to Rs 3000 starting January 1st.

"After YS Jagan became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the state transformed into a pro-poor and welfare-oriented region. Unlike any other state, the welfare schemes are benefiting the poor and downtrodden. BCs, SCs, STs, minorities, and women have been accommodated in all major positions. Reformatory changes in education and healthcare have been implemented in the state," remarked Deputy CM Budi Mutyala Naidu at the public meeting.

The Samajaika Sadhikara Yatra held at Anakapalle district was a grand success. Under the leadership of Deputy CM Budi Mutyala Naidu, a massive public meeting was held which saw the attendance of Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Dharmana Prasada Rao, Deputy CM Rajanna Dora, Minister Gudivada Amarnath, MP Satyavathi, MLAs Dharmasri, Uma Shankar Ganesh, Golla Baburao, Adeep Raju, MLC Kalyani, Visakha Dairy Chairman Adari Anand and others.

The public meeting witnessed an overwhelming response. The super success of Samajika Sadhikara Yatra and the public meeting elevated the energy levels of the YSRCP cadre.