Rohitashv Gour visits his acting school after 20 yrs: 'Savoured canteen tea, watched a play'

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Actor Rohitashv Gour embarked on a heartwarming journey, and after two decades, visited his acting school in Delhi, rekindling a profound sense of nostalgia and reconnection with his roots.

Talking about the same, Rohitashv shared: "After finishing my studies in Himachal, I moved to Delhi to pursue an acting career. Fortunately, I gained admission to NSD (National School of Drama). It was my first time living away from my family, and I'll admit it was tough. Adapting to the new city and honing my acting skills took several years."

"Looking back now, I'm filled with gratitude. My time at acting school and subsequent performances were instrumental in shaping my career. I always wanted to go back and relive those memories, especially after moving to Mumbai, but it never happened despite my visits to Delhi. Recently, I finally got the chance," he said.

The actor shared: "While in Delhi to attend Luv Kush Ramlila as Manmohan Tiwari, the next day, being a former student of this prestigious institute, I returned to my school after a two-decade absence. As soon as I stepped through the gates, tears welled up in my eyes. The nostalgia was overwhelming. I spent much time catching up with my teachers and other staff members. Their delight and praise for my work on my show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain', were heartwarming."

"I couldn't resist savouring the canteen tea that had been a cherished part of our lives when we struggled financially. I also enjoyed watching a play titled 'Laila Majnu', directed by Ram Gopal Bajaj, on the same stage I had performed before, which evoked deep emotions and flooded me with memories. Although the infrastructure may have changed, the affection and warmth the place holds for aspiring actors remain constant," he said.

Rohitashv added: "Meeting old friends there was a delightful surprise, reminding me that many others who have successful careers in the industry also share a deep attachment to the place. This realisation truly warmed my heart, and I eagerly look forward to visiting that place again."

He is currently seen as Manmohan Tiwari in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain', and airs on &TV.

