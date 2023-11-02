Election Code Violation Case Against Chandrababu

In a significant development, Telantgana police has registered a case against Chandrababu Naidu for the violation of election code yesterday by conducting a rally with no permission and causing severe inconvenience to the public. Begumpet police have registered the case against Babu for rallying without permission. A case of crime number 531/2023 was registered on the complaint of SI Jayachander.

The case has been registered under IPC Section 341, 290, 21 Red with 76 CP Act based on the complaint that Chandrababu created nuisance on the roads for two hours and causing trouble to the people. Cases have been registered against many people including Hyderabad City TDP Party General Secretary GVG Naidu. Police reported that around 400 people participated in the rally.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu, who was arrested in the Skill Development Scam case and released from Rajahmundry jail on temporary bail citing ill health, reached Hyderabad on Wednesday for medical treatment for his eye. The people of the city witnessed hell when the rally was held here. Apart from holding a massive rally across the main roads without permits and violating the rules, the TDP cadres also violated the Model Code of Conduct.

Hyderabad city police took this matter seriously and registered the cases.