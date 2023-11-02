Anand Deverakonda participates in puja to commence his film ‘Duet’

Hyderabad, Nov 2 (IANS) Telugu actor Anand Deverakonda has partaken in a puja and sought blessings for his upcoming film ‘Duet’ where he has paired with director Mithun Varadharaja Krishnan. The puja marked the official commencement of the film.

Studio Green announced the project on their X account formerly Twitter and wrote: “We are delighted to commence our next film with @ananddevarakonda’s ‘DUET’. Directed by @mithunkrish12.”

The actor also announced: “A new beginning! A new film with a superb team. Looking forward to the shoot and present this beautiful story. #duet”.

The film is a G.V Prakash musical and will star actress Ritika Nayak as the female lead.

The puja ceremony was largely kept a private affair as it mainly includedthe film’s cast and crew, and was organised with a small mandap where Anand Deverakonda sought blessings from priests and bowed to the gods. Marking this, Mithun marked the commencement of the film’s shooting.

The details are largely kept under wraps , though the movie is apparently said to be a 2024 release. Anand Deverakonda was most recently seen in the film ‘Baby’ and is also currently filming his upcoming movie ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’, whose release date is unknown as of now. The actor’s brother Vijay Deverakonda on the other hand was last seen in the film ‘Khushi’, and will next be seen in the films ‘Family Star’ and an untitled project set for 2024.

