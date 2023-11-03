Blow To Lingamaneni In Supreme Court, Rejects Plea Against Rushikonda Constructions

TDP leader Lingamaneni received a major blow in the Supreme Court. The Apex Court has made it clear that it cannot interfere in the issue of construction activity on Rushikonda hillock. The Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by Lingamaneni Sivarama Prasad. Do you want the Chief Minister not to go to Rushikonda? The CJ asked what is the public interest in this. The bench said it was a political complaint.

Earlier, Lingamaneni Sivarama Prasad had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court against the construction of the CM's camp office on the ground that the constructions on Rushikonda are illegal. A bench led by Chief Justice Chandrachud heard the petition and quashed his plea.

In his petition, Lingamaneni Sivaramaprasad approached the Supreme Court asking them not to take up any constructions and programs on Rushi Konda until the cases on this matter are resolved in the NGT and AP High Court. The Supreme Court rejected Lingamane's plea.

