Andhra Pradesh Suspends Ration Supply via Mobile Units

Amaravati, June 1 (IANS) The TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday resumed delivery of essential commodities at fair price shops, replacing the supply through Mobile Dispensing Units (MDUs).

State ministers launched the programme at various places. Essential commodities, like rice, sugar and pulses, will be delivered at 29,796 fair price shops across the state.

Differently abled and citizens above 65 years will continue to get the essentials at their doorsteps.

Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar launched the distribution of essential commodities through the Fair Price Shop (FPS) in Peethapuram.

In his remarks on the occasion, he said beneficiaries no longer need to wait for MDUs or skip work anymore and can collect their rations at their convenience.

Under the revamped system, ration card holders can collect their entitlements from any ration shop in the state.

The ration shops will be open for the first 15 days of every month from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Shops will remain open on Sundays during the distribution period.

Manohar said the government would further strengthen the public distribution system. CCTV cameras will be installed at ration shops and customers will be provided with all facilities. "We have also put up a QR code at every ration shop. If consumers want to file a complaint, they can scan it directly and share their problems. We will take action against dealers if the shop does not open on time or if there is any discrepancy in weight or quality," he said.

The department has created a separate WhatsApp group for the differently abled and the elderly, he said, adding that dealers have to post a photo of themselves going to their homes and giving them rations.

The state Cabinet last month decided to restore the delivery of essentials through fair price shops, replacing supply through MDUs, which was introduced by the previous government of the YSR Congress Party.

The coalition government alleged that the public distribution system was mismanaged under YSRCP rule. It accused the previous government of spending Rs 1,600 crore on MDUs, which failed to serve the people effectively.

However, YSR Congress President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at the coalition government for doing away with the ration supply through MDUs.

He asked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu why he was against the services being delivered to the people at their homes. In a post on ‘X on Sunday, he asked Naidu why he was bringing hardship to the poor again.

"Is it a vision to end the door delivery system of government services?" he asked. He alleged that BC, SC, ST and minority families relying on 9,260 ration vehicles have been thrown on the road. "Does this government have any humanity? Is it right to remove these vehicles that provide services to people at their doorsteps in a transparent manner and serve them more during floods and disasters,” he asked.

Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that before the YSRCP government came to power, the poor had to face many hardships in getting their monthly rations, including the right to food security. They would stand in long queues in front of ration shops under the hot sun or rain. He alleged that the beneficiaries faced discrimination and humiliation and were exploited.

