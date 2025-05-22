Amritsar temple attack: NIA arrests accomplice of two terror operatives

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said it has arrested an important associate of the two Khalistan Liberation Force-linked terror operatives who had carried out a grenade attack on a temple in Punjab's Amritsar district in March.

Absconder Bhagwant Singh, alias Manna Bhatti, was nabbed on Wednesday from Akalgarh village in Amritsar district, taking the total arrests in the case to four.

The attack was carried out by Gursidak Singh and Vishal, alias Chuchi, who had hurled a hand grenade at Thakurdwara Sanatan Mandir in Amritsar on March 15, as per the NIA investigation.

The attack was claimed by the proscribed terror organisation, KLF.

While Gursidak Singh was killed in a shootout with police following the temple attack, Vishal was arrested. Two other men, identified as Diwan Singh, alias Sunny, and Sahib Singh, alias Saba, were also arrested in the case.

As per the NIA investigation, Bhagwant Singh, who was absconding since the incident, had knowingly provided shelter to Gursidak Singh and Vishal. The duo had stayed with him during the planning of the terror attack and also thereafter. The grenade used in the attack was also concealed behind Bhagwan’s house with his knowledge.

As per further investigations in the case RC-08/2025/NIA/DLI, Bhagwant Singh had even received terror funds in his bank account. The NIA is continuing its investigation in the case as part of its crackdown against the KLF associates in India and the terror outfit’s foreign-based nodes.

In a "first attack" on a religious place in Amritsar city, close to the border with Pakistan, two assailants hurled an explosive at the Thakurdwara Temple complex, damaging its walls and shattering its window panes.

The CCTV footage showed the attackers arriving at the location on a bike with a flag mounted on it.

After waiting for a few seconds, one of them threw a grenade, and both fled the spot.

Police believe the attack was carried out as part of a planned strategy to trigger fear amid the Holi festivities.

While the temple's wall was damaged in the explosion, a priest and his family, who were residing on the upper floor of the temple, were unharmed.

The temple grenade attack came a day after three motorcycle-borne assailants shot dead Mangat Rai Manga, the district president of Shiv Sena, in Punjab's Moga district, owing to "personal rivalry".

