Amol Parashar on National Award for 'Sardar Udham': 'Witnessed the passion, honesty of the team at work'

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actor Amol Parashar plays Bhagat Singh in Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sardar Udham', which bagged the Best Hindi Film honour at the 69th National Film Awards, said that although he has a small part of this stupendous film, he got to witness the passion, craft and honesty of the team at work.

Amol told IANS: “It is heartening to see Sardar Udham winning deservedly at the National Awards 2023. Although I am a small part of this stupendous film, I got to witness the passion, craft and honesty of the team at work. When I saw the film for the first time, I myself was stunned by it, by the craft at display.”

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s film ‘Sardar Udham’ has been honoured with five honours, which includes Best Hindi Film, Best Production design, Best Cinematography, the Best Costume Design and Best Audiography category.

He added: “I am proud to have been a part of the film and to have gotten a chance to work with some of the best people at their jobs, especially Shoojit sir and Vicky as my on set collaborators.”

Amol shared that the film talks about social and political revolution from a humanist point of view, a theme that is both universal and timeless.

“I hope we tell more stories like this, that speaks to the great and selfless parts of us. These are the heroes of history who built this great nation, and they deserve a little more than just being pictures on our walls. We need to take forward their legacy of humanism, selflessness and true inclusivity.”

‘Sardar Udham’ is a biographical historical drama film directed by Shoojit Sircar, and produced by Rising Sun Films in collaboration with Kino Works. Based on the life of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter from Punjab who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

The film also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Amol Parashar, Banita Sandhu. The film was also noted for its realistic portrayal of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, being depicted in an extended and graphic sequence.

