Amit Shah on two-day Odisha visit from Aug 4

Bhubaneswar, Aug 3 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive here on Friday on a two-day visit to Odisha, state unit BJP president Manmohan Samal said on Thursday.

Shah will arrive in Bhubaneswar on Friday night. He will spend the night at a hotel in the capital city.

On Saturday, the Union Minister is scheduled to attend the inauguration programme of national highway projects and review meetings on left wing extremism and disaster management in the state, he said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will also attend both the review meetings.

In the afternoon, Shah will visit the BJP office, where he will have lunch and hold meetings with several saffron party leaders.

He is also likely to interact with party workers and make strategy for 2024 general and Assembly elections.

He will return to Delhi on the same day after holding a brief meeting at the airport.

"After attending government programmes, he will hold discussions with party leaders and workers here to give direction for the future course of action of the party in Odisha," Samal told reporters.

Shah's visit to the state is crucial as recently, the BJD extended support to the Centre on the Delhi Ordinance Bill and voted against the no-trust motion brought by Opposition parties in the Parliament.

On the other hand, the state unit BJP has been attacking the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government over several issues.

Earlier, Shah's visit to Odisha scheduled on June 17 had been put on hold in view of the situation caused by Cyclone Biparjoy, which affected Gujarat.

