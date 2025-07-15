Amit Shah extends birthday wishes to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, praises his leadership

Ahmedabad, July 15 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media to extend heartfelt birthday greetings to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. In his message, HM Shah praised CM Patel, 63, for continuing the legacy of development and public welfare set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

“Warm birthday wishes to Gujarat CM Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel. You are consistently carrying forward the milestones of development and public welfare set by Modi ji in Gujarat. I pray to Somnath Dada for your happy, healthy, and successful life,” Shah wrote on X.

The message, posted in both Hindi and Gujarati, carried a deep cultural and political resonance. By invoking “Somnath Dada”, a revered deity from the Somnath Temple, Shah blended spiritual blessings with political symbolism -- an approach often seen in the BJP’s communication. Shah’s public note reflects not only personal camaraderie but also political continuity in Gujarat’s leadership.

Since assuming office in 2021, CM Bhupendra Patel has positioned himself as a quiet yet firm administrator, steering the state along the development path championed by PM Modi. Since taking charge as Gujarat’s Chief Minister in 2021, Bhupendra Patel has focused on infrastructure expansion, industrial growth, and grassroots governance. Under his leadership, Gujarat has strengthened its position as a manufacturing and investment hub, hosting major global events like the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024.

CM Patel has also emphasised urban development through smart city projects, streamlined public service delivery via digital platforms, and prioritised sectors like education, health, and renewable energy.

Known for his low-key but efficient style, he has worked to maintain political stability while continuing the BJP’s development-driven agenda in the state.

Bhupendra Patel began his political career as a municipal councillor in Ahmedabad and gradually rose through the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), earning a reputation for his administrative acumen and grassroots connect. A civil engineer by training, he served as the Chairman of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) and was also a trustee of several educational and religious institutions.

In 2017, he was elected as an MLA from the Ghatlodia constituency, a seat previously held by former CM Anandiben Patel. Known for his quiet and consensus-driven leadership, Patel was chosen as Chief Minister of Gujarat in September 2021, marking a surprise but strategically sound choice by the party for continuity and stability in state governance.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.