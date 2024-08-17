Amid violence in Udaipur, man murdered in Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 17 (IANS) As communal tension prevailed in Rajasthan's Udaipur after a Class 10 student stabbed a minor boy at a government school, a man was murdered in Jaipur on Friday night.

Additional DCP West, Bajrang Singh, said that a collision between an e-rickshaw and scooty led to a clash between the two groups. One Dinesh and his friend Jitendra on Scooty were beaten brutally by those sitting in the e-rickshaw after their vehicles collided.

They somehow reached their house but fell unconscious. Their family members rushed them to a hospital where Dinesh was declared brought dead.

Police were informed of who had taken statements from Jitendra after he returned to his senses.

Police have registered a case against unidentified criminals and started investigating the matter.

One accused has been detained. An additional police force has been deployed in the police station area since late at night. Police teams have been checking CCTV footage since late night, but have not got any breakthrough.

Bajrang Singh said, "Considering the seriousness of the matter, police force has been deployed in the area. People have gheraoed the police station and efforts are being made to convince them. Three accused have been identified and one Shahrukh has been arrested. The police team is conducting raids to search for the remaining two youths."

It needs to be mentioned here that a fight between two school students led to communal tension in Udaipur on Friday.

One of the injured students, Devraj, was rushed to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The accused student who fled soon after attacking his classmate has been detained and an investigation is underway, said District Collector Arvind Poswal.

As a mark of protest, Hindu organisations appealed to shopkeepers to shut their shops in Chetak Circle, Hathipol, Ashwini Bazaar, Bapu Bazaar and Ghantaghar areas. The traders shut down their shops.

Protesting against the attack, the mob pelted stones and ransacked a shopping mall. Vehicles were set on fire and a large police force was deputed to avert any further untoward incident.

The police had to resort to a lathi-charge to disperse the enraged mob.

Internet services remain suspended in the city since Friday night and schools and colleges are closed on Saturday.

