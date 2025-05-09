Amid India-Pak tension, Bengal BJP chief highlights Tagore’s patriotic messages

Kolkata, May 9 (IANS) Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the BJP’s state president in West Bengal and Union Minister of State, Sukanta Majumdar, on Friday, recollected the patriotic messages in the songs penned by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore.

Speaking to IANS, he said that the members of the three wings of the Indian defence forces are currently fighting with the inspiration of the lines from Gurudev, which read: “O amar desher mati, tomar pore thekai math (O my native soil, I bow my head to you in deep obeisance)"

“Gurudev said these, and inspired by these lines, our brave soldiers are fighting at the borders. Now Indians must remain united, being inspired by the same lines of Gurudev, who had taken Indian literature to a new height globally,” Majumdar said at the sidelines of a garlanding ceremony of Gurudev’s statue here on Friday.

Speaking about the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, Majumdar said India has the answer to every question from Pakistan. “The Indian soldiers have started giving replies. This is a changed India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The three wings of the Indian defence forces have already started replying to Pakistan. In the coming days, such replies will continue,” Majumdar said.

He also pointed out that the Indian defence forces only targeted the terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. “But after that, Pakistan targeted the common Indians and the military establishments of the country. So that had to be given a fitting reply, and our soldiers are exactly doing that. All I can say is that Indians have faith in our Prime Minister. Be it the case of Balakot or that of Pulwama, India, under the leadership of our Prime Minister, always gave fitting replies to Pakistan,” Majumdar said.

Commenting on Pakistan seeking an IMF bailout amid the heightened tension, Majumdar said that its financial condition is poor and already bankrupt; it should not have sought war.

"India is always for peace. Now, since they want war, it is the duty of the Indian government to ensure the security of Indian citizens,” Majumdar said.

