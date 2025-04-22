Amazed by PM Modi’s hospitality, our kids liked him: US VP Vance

Jaipur, April 22 (IANS) US Vice President J.D. Vance on Tuesday showered all praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he, along with his family, had an amazing experience with PM Modi while experiencing his hospitality in New Delhi.

“My son, who is seven years old and our firstborn, said something remarkable after we had dinner at the Prime Minister's residence. He told me, ‘Maybe I could live in India’. He felt so good about the experience - PM Modi was incredibly kind to our children. PM Modi welcomed us at his beautiful home. We were amazed by his hospitality... and our kids liked him,” said Vance while speaking at the US-India relations event at RIC in Jaipur.

Further quoting his son, the US VP said: “However, today, he suggested, we should move to England instead! The great thing about kids is that they’re brutally honest. Our children - aged 7, 5, and 3 - just liked him (PM Modi) instantly. I also like PM Modi. It’s a great foundation for our future relationship. I truly believe he is a serious leader who thinks deeply about India’s prosperity and security.”

The US VP also referred to PM Modi as a ‘special person’.

“We had a wonderful discussion when I first met him (PM Modi) at the AI Summit this year. What touched me deeply was how he figured out that our younger son was about to turn five. He took the time to stand with him, wish him a happy birthday, and even gave him a gift. We were genuinely touched by his graciousness,” said Vance.

The US VP said that he is not in the country to ‘preach’ to India, saying, “Past administrations were condescending, wanted India’s low-cost work but criticised PM Modi, whose govt is arguably the most popular in the democratic world. Even I’m a bit jealous.”

Vance also termed his wife, Usha, as a celebrity figure in India.

“My wife Usha is a bit of a celebrity in India, much more so than me,” said Vance.

J.D. Vance is on a four-day visit to India. He arrived in New Delhi on Monday and went to Akshardham Temple with his family.

Later, his family had dinner at PM Modi’s residence. At around 10.30 PM, he reached Jaipur.

On Tuesday, he went to Amber Palace and explored Jaipur’s rich heritage.

